Yemen Houthis deny Israel claims they targeted underwater communications cables

February 27, 2024 at 7:47 pm

Thousands of Houthi supporters, holding Yemen and Palestine flags, gather at the Sebin Square to stage a solidarity demonstration with Palestinians and protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza on February 09, 2024 in Sanaa, Yemen [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Yemen’s Houthis, on Tuesday, dismissed Israeli prosecutors that they had targeted submarine communications cables in the Red Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hebrew-language financial daily, Globes, reported that four underwater communications cables between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have been taken out of commission due to Houthi attacks.

The Houthi-run Communications Ministry said the Yemeni group is committed “to ensure the safety of all communication cables and their services”.

It pledged to facilitate the repair and maintenance of the cables upon acquiring necessary permits from Houthi-run authorities.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to joint strikes by the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

