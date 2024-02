‘250 people share one bathroom with no water or food in Gaza’ Head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, says the humanitarian aid airdrops into the besieged Gaza Strip should be a last resort, and says more should be done by Israel, the US and Egypt to allow aid in through border crossings. He narrates the reality of people living in schools, cramped into classrooms with inadequate sanitation, bedding, and essentials, illustrating the extent of the humanitarian crisis amid the ongoing Israeli war.