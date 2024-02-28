European Broadcasting Union rejects Israel's 2nd Eurovision entry as 'too political'

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has rejected Israel’s second song pick for the annual Eurovision Song Contest for being “too political”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following the Union’s rejection of Israel’s initial song choice for the five-day contest beginning on 7 May in Sweden, Israeli Foreign Ministry officials told Ynet news on Wednesday that the alternate entry titled “Dance Forever” has also been rejected.

After the Union disqualified “October Rain” for having “too political” lyrics, and the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation’s steadfast refusal to change the song’s lyrics or melody, numerous entities have been actively seeking a solution to the impasse.

While it is known that countries intend to compete in Eurovision with songs containing political messages have previously been barred, it was reported that the Broadcasting Union would review Israel’s entry and decide on its suitability.

Although a song containing political messages rejected by the Union will not be added to the competition, Israel will be deemed “ineligible” to take part in the competition.

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, said it is important for Israel to participate in Eurovision, “but being smart is also important, not just being right.”

Israeli authorities continue to seek a solution with the Union. However, insiders involved in the negotiations are “pessimistic” about reaching a favourable outcome.

