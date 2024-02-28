Humanitarian clowns spread joy among Gaza’s children

In the besieged Gaza Strip, where the challenges seem insurmountable, a group of dedicated individuals from the Free Gaza Circus is turning adversity into moments of joy for children. Founded in 2018, this non-profit organisation is determined to spread happiness and laughter despite the grim circumstances faced by the people of Gaza.

‘Circus is happiness,’ founder of the Free Gaza Circus Mohammad Khader told MEMO. ‘In light of the situation we are experiencing in Gaza, our job is to get rid of the negative energy by spreading hope and love despite the situation in the Gaza Strip.’

Through lessons, workshops, and residencies, the non-profit organisation is focused on healing and providing a therapeutic outlet for children who continue to grapple with the psychological stress brought about by Israel’s ongoing military campaign which has killed – since 7 October 2023 – some 30,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. The blockade imposed by Israel has exacerbated the situation, limiting or completely halting the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid, including food, clean water, and medicine.

Before the war, Free Gaza Circus provided training workshops aimed at spreading the art and culture of the circus, offering a creative outlet for individuals in Gaza to learn new skills. Since Israel launched its bombing campaign and ground invasion, the Free Gaza Circus itself has fallen victim to Israeli bombardment, with its centre destroyed in Israeli air strikes and most of its staff displaced. The team has also lost contact with most of their students since the war on Gaza began, amidst regular communication blackouts and as over 85 per cent of Gaza’s population is displaced.

Despite facing significant challenges, the organisation is resolute in its commitment to continue providing comfort and stress relief to the children of Gaza through their circus activities in refugee camps in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians are seeking shelter.

‘We will continue our circus because we are in an emergency situation, and we need these activities because they help provide comfort and stress relief as well as to clear negative energy within children,’ Khader emphasised. His ultimate wish, he said, is for the children of Gaza to ‘live like any other children in the world’.

