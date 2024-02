'My sugar daddy, my only fan when I need you, or should I call you Uncle Sam?' Sudanese filmmaker Amjad Al-Nour posted a satirical song titled 'My Sugar Daddy,' which quickly went viral with hundreds of thousands of views within the first few hours of its posting. Through its lyrics, the song highlights the relationship between the United States and Israel and challenges the notion of unconditional support for an ally. It addresses issues such as financial support during crises, arms sales, and the influence of lobbying groups like AIPAC.