Qatar says no progress in ceasefire and prisoner talks, but still ‘hopeful’

A spokesman for the foreign ministry in Qatar has revealed that there is no breakthrough allowing details of a Gaza ceasefire deal to be announced. However, Majed Al-Ansari was also quoted by Reuters as saying, “We remain hopeful that we can reach some form of agreement.”

Al-Ansari mentioned that efforts are ongoing on various levels regarding mediation, and there have been many developments within this framework. He called for calm from all sides, saying that they are working to achieve this goal, despite the obstacles.

According to the Qatari official, the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza is slowing, and that the international community needs to intervene more clearly. He noted that the international community has yet to exert real pressure to get aid into the Palestinian enclave.

The presence of 300,000 people without food or any form of humanitarian assistance in northern Gaza, concluded Al-Ansari, is a “catastrophe”.

