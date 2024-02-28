Sisi meets senior army officers to discuss regional developments

Egypt’s President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, has met with senior army officers to discuss regional and international developments and their repercussions on national security, the presidency said on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki, and the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Osama Askar.

The meeting discussed the activities and work carried out by the armed forces to preserve the capabilities of the Egyptian state and protect its strategic interests. Also on the agenda were Egypt’s efforts in support of the Palestinian people to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian conditions inside the Gaza Strip, in coordination with UN institutions as well as regional and other countries.

During the meeting, Sisi expressed his appreciation of the efforts made by the Egyptian state and its national institutions to confront the challenges resulting from successive global and regional crises. He noted his pride in the efforts and sacrifices of the men of the armed forces in carrying out all the tasks and duties assigned to them to preserve the nation and protect its national security.

