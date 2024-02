Soaring food prices leave citizens struggling to afford basics In the midst of war, Gaza faces an economic crisis as prices of essential goods skyrocket. Middle East Monitor reports on the stark difference in prices before and after the war, with staples like potatoes, tomatoes, and eggs experiencing drastic increases. Traders attribute the surge to various factors, including elevated costs of water, increased custom charges by Egyptian authorities, and limited imports. Sellers say Egypt now charges $30,000 per truck, compared to $5,000 before the war. With citizens bearing the brunt, the situation underscores the urgent need for humanitarian aid and economic stability in Gaza.