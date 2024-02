'That's not self-defence. We're losing troops. They're losing civilian casualties’ Former US intelligence officer Josephine Guilbeau declared her solidarity with US airman Aaron Bushnell during a vigil in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, where he set himself on fire as an act of protest to Israel’s ongoing war and genocide in Gaza. Josephine questioned why Aaron's military leaders didn't attend the event to mourn their colleague. She criticised the legislative and executive branches for 'sending soldiers to carry out their agendas, and only to offer minimal support after their missions.'