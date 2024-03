‘Human rights have a skin colour, and the darker you are, the less human rights you have’ Swedish Member of the European Parliament Abir Al-Sahlani protested Israel’s war on Gaza during the EU parliamentary session in Strasbourg, France, by observing silence and raising a hand painted red. When prompted by the president to speak or yield the time to another colleague, she declared that there were no more words to convey the gravity of the situation in Gaza and emphasised that human rights have colours, unequal in their application to all humans.