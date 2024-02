Sunak warns of Britain descending into 'mob rule' and urges immediate police response to protests UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued a warning to police chiefs that 'mob rule is replacing democratic rule,' and called for decisive and immediate police action to 'protect politicians and democratic processes'. Sunak addressed the need for an 'immediate response' from police to combat protests at MPs' homes. The urgency of this directive comes amidst ongoing demonstrations outside MPs' homes and offices, stemming from their positions on the Israeli war in Gaza and for not voting for a ceasefire.