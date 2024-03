'That's all people want, they want an end to the killing and the suffering and a ceasefire' UK MP John McDonnell speaks at a press conference held by the Muslim Association in Britain (MAB), where he says all the pro-Palestinian anti-genocide protests he has attended have been peaceful, and says 'we should be proud that this is the operation of our democracy and the exercise of the right of expression and freedom, and it's not something people should condemn, they should welcome and be proud of it.' 'We should be proud of the way people are responding to this with their emotions, with their depth of feeling, and also the hope that they place in us as elected politicians in being able to do something to end that suffering,' he said.