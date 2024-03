Young citizen demands an end to US complicity in the genocide A young American citizen from Alexandria, Virginia, delivered a direct speech condemning US complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. She highlighted 3 ways in which the United States is complicit. She said it’s the funding, arming and providing the political diplomatic cover for genocide. She urged representatives not to look away and not submit to cowardice, and not to be intimidated by the Democratic party. She added: ‘If you cannot do this one simple thing, you will only be remembered as the monsters who looked away and allowed it to continue.’