Pro-Palestine protester interrupts Jill Biden’s speech in Arizona A pro-Palestine protester interrupted Jill Biden’s speech in Arizona, US to call for a ceasefire. The portester questioned the US First Lady and the president saying: ‘When are you and the president going to call for a ceasefire in Gaza?’ The protester was dragged out of the hall by security and staffers, after many attempts by the audience to silence her. She called out as she was taken away: ‘Cease fire in Gaza, now.’