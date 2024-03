Audio recording shows Israeli hostages’ calls for help before being shot by Israeli soldiers Israeli state-owned channel Kan 11 releases audio recordings of hostages, Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim, and Samer Talalka, who were killed by the Israeli military in December. On 15 December 2023, Israeli soldiers in Shuja'iyya in Gaza shot dead three Israeli hostages who were trying to be rescued and were visibly unarmed and shirtless and waving a makeshift white flag when they were killed.