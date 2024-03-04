Iran, Algeria sign 6 cooperation agreements

Iran and Algeria have signed six cooperation agreements yesterday, during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the country – the first such trip in 14 years, following an invitation from his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the six agreements cover the sectors of oil and gas, scientific and technologicy, knowledge-based economy, tourism, sports, and the media.

Raisi led a high-ranking delegation to Algiers where he attended the 7th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). Speaking at a joint press conference with his Algerian host, Raisi said: “The relations between Iran and Algeria are beyond political relations and stem from deep religious, cultural and civilizational ties.”

🇩🇿 A private meeting was held between Iran's president and president of Algeria in the palace of the Algerian presidency. pic.twitter.com/BE4ndjGK59 — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) March 3, 2024

READ: Algeria opens largest mosque in Africa after years of delays

The Iranian president also expressed hope that his visit to Algeria would be a “turning point” in efforts aimed at bolstering trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He commended Algiers’ stance against hegemony and colonialism stating, “Algeria’s regional policy is in line with promoting peace and security in the region and we view this policy as positive.”

Tebboune for his part, lauded Tehran’s support for Algeria’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, and hailed the Islamic Republic’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

#Iran's President Raisi delivering speech at the 7th summit if Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in #Algeria: "On one side, there is an army waiting for more powerful weapons and bombs from the #Americans, and on the other side, there are children who miss a bite of bread." pic.twitter.com/bjrQInj3WH — SNN (@snntv_en) March 2, 2024

Raisi added that, “What is happening in Gaza today is genocide and a war crime, and the root of this crime is the 75-year history of occupation (of Palestine) by the Zionists.”

Today the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Algeria is among the important Islamic countries in Africa, and Tehran enjoys brotherly and friendly ties with Algiers in various areas. He expressed hope that the level of trade relations between the two countries would upgrade.

READ: Algeria calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting after strike on Gazans awaiting aid