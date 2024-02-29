Algeria calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting after strike on Gazans awaiting aid

Algeria, on Thursday, called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on recent developments in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Algeria requested an urgent closed meeting regarding the latest developments in Gaza,” diplomatic sources from the North African country told Anadolu.

“The meeting is set to take place Thursday evening at 4.00 pm, New York time (2100GMT),” the sources added.

The move comes after an Israeli artillery strike, on Thursday morning, killed at least 112 Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid south of Gaza City. At least 760 others were injured, according to the besieged enclave’s Ministry of Health.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

READ: Colombia suspends all arms purchases from Israel: President

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 30,035 Palestinians have since been killed and 70,457 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

WATCH: ‘Every convoy coming means another massacre’