Motaz’s story: From aspiring travel photographer to war photojournalist Over 108 days, Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza took to Instagram to portray the realities of war in Gaza, capturing the attention of millions. Despite the personal loss of friends and family amidst the conflict, Azaiza continued to document the struggles and stories within his homeland. Recently, he made the difficult decision to leave Gaza, carrying with him a sense of disillusionment, revealing the toll the experience has taken on him personally and professionally.