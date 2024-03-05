‘Gaza’ drone among Iran arms showcased at Qatar defence expo 

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named “Gaza” was among a several Iranian weapons displayed at a defense expo in Qatar. The event, the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) is the eight edition of the region’s premier defense and maritime exhibition.

The drone, also known as the Shahed-149 was showcased at the Iranian pavilion alongside the Shahed-129 in addition to machine guns, mapping radar systems named S-811 and S-813 and the F-365 bomb.

كلمة العميد (دكتور/جو) يوسف أحمد القايد رئيس هيئة الإمداد والتجهيز، بمناسبة قرب افتتاح معرض ومؤتمر الدوحة الدولي للدفاع البحري#ديمدكس٢٠٢٤ #DIMDEX2024 pic.twitter.com/QpSomliqUf — وزارة الدفاع – دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) March 2, 2024

Speaking to representatives at Iran’s stand, Breaking Defense reported that the Gaza is a medium-altitude, low-endurance (MALE) UAV, with a payload capability of 500 kilograms. The drone has satellite communication capabilities and has a maximum flight altitude of 35,000 feet.

“An airborne synthetic aperture radar meant to detect surface and underwater targets can also be equipped on the platform,” the website noted.

The picture shows the replica of Shahed 149 UAV named #Gaza, which was displayed for its first international appearance at the #Iran's pavilion in Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/rV6SUEMeHk — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) March 4, 2024

All systems at the stand are domestically developed and produced an official said, adding that they are open for export to any country “except Israel and [the] US.”

The Gaza drone was first unveiled in May 2021 and named after the Gaza Strip in honour of the Palestinians’ struggle against Israel. At the time, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, said the drone was named in honour “of those in that land who stand today against the invasion and aggression of the Zionists.”

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani is also in Doha to hold talks with top Qatari defense and military officials. General Ashtiani met with Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, the Minister of Defense of Qatar, with discussions focused on enhancing diplomatic and military cooperation between the two countries.

