Egyptian, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Gaza cease-fire developments

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Saturday with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani efforts to reach a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 30,000 people in five months, Anadolu reports.

The two officials, who met in Doha, discussed bilateral relations and the “latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed “joint efforts between the two sides along with regional and international partners to reach an immediate cease-fire and the continuation of bringing humanitarian aid” into the Palestinian enclave.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said the ministers reviewed efforts to resolve the crisis, enforcing a truce, and exchanging hostages and prisoners as soon as possible.

He added that the two sides also “discussed the growing tensions in the region against the backdrop of the crisis in Gaza, including in Lebanon, and threats to navigation security in the Red Sea.”

The two ministers agreed on the need to intensify joint efforts to contain and prevent the expansion of violence to other parts of the region.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 people.

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators a possible cease-fire in the territory.

