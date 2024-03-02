African Union chairperson condemns killing of Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza

Chairperson of African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has “strongly” condemned the recent Israeli attack in which scores of Palestinians were killed trying to access food aid in Gaza on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement on Friday, the chairperson called for an international investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to account.

He also reiterated the African Union’s call for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire in the Gaza Strip “to stop the ongoing and increasing State of Israel’s assault against the lives and means of survival of the Palestinian people.”

Mahamat called on the international community and major world powers to “assume their responsibilities to urgently impose peace and guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people.”

At least 112 people were killed and many others injured when Israeli forces opened fire, as hungry and desperate Palestinian civilians were gathering around food aid trucks in Gaza City.

Over 30,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel’s war with Hamas began last October, amid growing international pressure on Tel Aviv to halt fighting and fears of a ground invasion in the southern city of Rafah.

More than a half a million people in Gaza are on the brink of famine, the UN has warned.​​​​​​​

