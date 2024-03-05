Turkiye intelligence chief Kalın visits US to hold talks

The head of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, headed to the United States for discussions, sources said Monday, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Kalın will hold a meeting with the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and other intelligence officials in Washington, DC. He will also hold discussions with officials from the White House, the Congress and the State Department.

The issues on Kalın’s agenda include Turkiye’s fight against terrorist groups, including the Gulenist Terror Group (FETO), the PKK/YPG and Daesh.

The report added that he will also touch upon the developments in Iraq and Syria and discuss the ongoing ceasefire efforts in Gaza, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in the Caucasus.

