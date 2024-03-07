Gaza situation cannot bear further delay in a ceasefire, says Al-Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Wednesday that the situation in the Gaza Strip “cannot bear” further delays in agreeing a ceasefire. He made his comment in a meeting with a delegation from the British parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee in Cairo.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi met with the delegation headed by Committee Chair Alicia Cairns MP, in the presence of Gareth Bailey, the British Ambassador to Cairo. The agenda included regional issues, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Negotiations have been taking place in Cairo since Sunday with mediators from Egypt, the US and Qatar, as well as a delegation from Hamas, according to AlQahera News. No reason was given for Israel’s failure to participate.

A truce was agreed previously between Hamas and Israel for a week from 24 November to 1 December, during which a prisoner exchange took place, and very limited humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza. This followed mediation by Egypt and Qatar.

