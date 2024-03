Palestinian journalist demands justice for family members at UN Human Rights Council Ahmed Alnaouq, a Palestinian journalist and member of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, delivered a heartfelt speech at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council, demanding justice and accountability for the murder of his 21 family members by Israeli forces. ‘For five months now, Israel has perpetrated a litany of crimes against my people. The starvation, the targeting of journalists, the systematic destruction of our medical infrastructure, the erasure of our educational institutions, and more. Mr. Vice President, do not let my family die in vain,’ he said.