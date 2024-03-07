Turkiye Naval Forces make changes to planned TF-2000 air defence ship

Turkiye’s Navy has unveiled changes to its planned air defence vessel and shared details on the ship’s armaments, the Defence Post reports.

According to the report, the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Adm. Ercument Tatlıoglu, visited the Istanbul Shipyard Command and the Naval Forces Design Project Office on 28 February, the service announced, where he received a briefing on the design process and plans for the TF-2000 program.

Turkiye’s ship design office, which is based on the same premises as the shipyard, began design efforts in July 2017.

According to the Navy, the ship will be able to detect ballistic missiles, too. It is unclear how many vessels the service plans to buy, how much money is set aside for the program and how long construction will take.

The Turkish Navy is very popular all around the world. Qatari Emiri Naval Forces signed a contract with Turkiye to supply two 50-meter (164-foot) fast attack craft (FAC 50) last week.

