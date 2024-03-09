Hamas: ‘We reject occupation’s false investigation into Nabulsi Roundabout massacre’

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has rejected the results of the: “Bogus and misleading investigation presented by the criminal Zionist occupation army regarding the Nabulsi Roundabout massacre committed last week, which claimed the lives of about 120 Palestinians who were waiting to receive aid.”

The movement confirmed in a press statement received by Quds Press on Friday: “This false and deceptive investigation overlooks the undeniable facts documenting the fact that the Palestinians were exposed to direct gunfire on the upper parts of the body with the intention of instant death, evident from examining the bodies of the martyrs, in addition to other evidence that confirms that they were deliberately shot at by soldiers and tanks.”

The movement continued: “This horrific massacre will remain evidence of the criminality and Nazism of this entity that lacks human and moral values. This and other massacres and violations will remain a curse that haunts it until rights are achieved for our bereaved Palestinian people, and the occupation leaders and soldiers are tried for the crimes and violations they committed against our Palestinian people.”

Hamas noted that the massacre: “Received widespread international condemnation, prompting the Nazi-Zionist entity to try to exonerate its terrorist soldiers of the horrific crime they committed with no justification other than their thirst to kill more of our people.”

