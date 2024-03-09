'If young Muslim women in this country could take off their hijabs to show solidarity with their sisters in Iran' Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Lord Young of Norwood Green, suggests that UK Muslim women remove their hijabs for an hour in solidarity with their sisters in Iran during an International Women’s Day debate in the British Parliament. The Labour Party life peer in the House of Lords argues that it could be a powerful gesture in support of women internationally, adding: 'My noble friend here is shaking her head, but nevertheless that’s the benefit of the Lords – we have a wide range of views.'