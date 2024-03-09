King of Spain declares country’s solidarity with Gaza

Commissioner-General of The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini expressed his deep gratitude on Friday for the overwhelming solidarity of Spain towards the people of Gaza during the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

Lazzarini, who met with Spanish King Felipe VI, said he praised Spain’s support for UNRWA’s: “Lifesaving and essential services for Palestine Refugees across the region.”

In addition, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Lazzarini posted on X: “I am profoundly saddened that women in #Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this brutal war. This includes giving birth without basic medical assistance, the lack of menstrual hygiene products & privacy in exceptionally unsanitary living conditions.”

“I am proud of the women working at @UNRWA, who are doing courageous, lifesaving work every day in the most difficult circumstances. They deserve to be protected and supported by the international community,” he added.

