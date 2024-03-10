Erdogan announces March municipal elections will be his final election

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that this month’s municipal elections in Turkiye will be his last, as he prepares to pass down his party’s legacy to the next generation.

On 31 March, Turkish citizens in every city, province, and municipality will vote to elect their mayors and councillors to represent them from a variety of parties, in a process long before the next presidential election in 2028.

At a meeting of the TÜGVA youth group in Istanbul yesterday, Erdogan announced that “according to the law, this election is my last election”, adding that “I am working non-stop. We’re running around breathlessly because, for me, it’s a final”.

He reiterated that the outcome of this local election will have significant consequences for his plans for political succession, especially regarding the future of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its mandate to lead the country.

“The result that comes out of this election will be a transfer of a legacy to the brothers who will come after me”, Erdogan said. “That’s why we made the necessary preparations”.

Calling these upcoming municipal elections as “a blessing for the brothers who come after me”, the president expressed his belief that his party would remain in power after he leaves office in 2028. “There will be a transfer of confidence”, he said.

Despite his statement, many sceptics or critics of Erdogan question whether he will stick by his comments, speculating that he could potentially change his mind or even alter election laws to allow him to rerun. His announcement, however, comes after similar indications during last year’s election that this would be his final term.

