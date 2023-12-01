Erdogan among ‘most influential people in Europe in 2024': Politico

The US news website, Politico, listed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as fifth, titling him “the mediator” for his accomplishments in securing the Black Sea grain deal and his role in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Politico included 28 names from Europe in the “Most Influential People in Europe 2024” list in three separate categories, including doers, disruptors and dreamers, each representing a different type of power.

Erdogan was in the “Doers” category.

“Erdogan has long tried to position himself as a powerful geopolitical player,” Politico said.

Following a failed 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan has attempted to mediate in the two major recent geopolitical crises, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestine, according to the website.

Erdogan: Israel’s Netanyahu will go down in history as ‘butcher of Gaza’