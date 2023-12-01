Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Erdogan among ‘most influential people in Europe in 2024': Politico

December 1, 2023 at 1:27 pm

Turkish President and the Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkiye on November 29, 2023. [Mustafa Çiftçi - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President and the Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends his party’s group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkiye on November 29, 2023. [Mustafa Çiftçi – Anadolu Agency]

The US news website, Politico, listed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as fifth, titling him “the mediator” for his accomplishments in securing the Black Sea grain deal and his role in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Politico included 28 names from Europe in the “Most Influential People in Europe 2024” list in three separate categories, including doers, disruptors and dreamers, each representing a different type of power.

Erdogan was in the “Doers” category.

“Erdogan has long tried to position himself as a powerful geopolitical player,” Politico said.

Following a failed 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan has attempted to mediate in the two major recent geopolitical crises, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestine, according to the website.

Erdogan: Israel’s Netanyahu will go down in history as ‘butcher of Gaza’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending