Hunger everywhere in Gaza, UN refugee agency says

Hunger has spread all across the Gaza Strip amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The UN agency said humanitarian conditions are tragic in the Palestinian strip as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is set to start on Monday.

Hunger is everywhere in #Gaza 📍 The situation in the north is tragic, where aid via land is denied despite repeated calls. Ramadan is approaching. The death toll continues to rise. Humanitarian access across the #GazaStrip & an immediate ceasefire are imperative to save lives. pic.twitter.com/mgdgxqDeJu — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 10, 2024

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents in the north, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

