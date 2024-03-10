Middle East Monitor
Hunger everywhere in Gaza, UN refugee agency says

March 10, 2024 at 2:38 pm

Palestinians queue for hours to receive food distributed by charitable organisations, in Deir Balah, Gaza on March 01, 2024 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

Hunger has spread all across the Gaza Strip amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The UN agency said humanitarian conditions are tragic in the Palestinian strip as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is set to start on Monday.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents in the north, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

