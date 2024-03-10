Middle East Monitor
'If you went through this crowd, there are so many Jewish people who are marching with us’

Saturday's march in London in solidarity with Palestine saw increased participation following statements made by Robin Simcox, the Commissioner for Countering Extremism at the United Kingdom's Home Office. Simcox claimed that London had become a 'no-go zone for Jews' during weekend pro-Palestinian marches. Protesters criticised these statements, pointing out that many Jewish communities attend these marches. Media reports say that the rising number of participants aims to condemn the government's stance on the pro-Palestine marches.

March 10, 2024 at 9:01 pm

WATCH: Jewish activist criticises Simcox’s statements of a ‘no-go zone for Jews’ during pro-Palestinian marches

