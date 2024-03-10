Jewish activist criticises Simcox's statements of a 'no-go zone for Jews' during pro-Palestinian marches British Jewish activist and writer Emily Hilton condemns remarks made by Robin Simcox regarding alleged intimidation on the streets during pro-Palestinian protests. Hilton criticises Simcox's statements as 'dangerous and irresponsible,' exploiting Jewish concerns to advance a 'repressive political agenda.' Hilton is a co-founder of Na'amod: British Jews Against the Occupation and the Jews Against Boris Campaign (now Jewish Solidarity Action). Robin Simcox, the Commissioner for Countering Extremism at the United Kingdom's Home Office, claims that London has become a 'no-go zone for Jews' during weekend pro-Palestinian marches. He encourages ministers to be prepared to 'accept higher legal risk when tackling extremism.'