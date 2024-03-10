British-Jewish comedian Baddiel criticises officials' statements about pro-Palestine marches British-Jewish comedian David Baddiel criticises British official statements, stating that as a result of the marches, there are no-go zones for Jews in central London on Saturdays. He mentioned that he managed to get to Channel 4 News in central London on Saturday without any issues. Robin Simcox, the Commissioner for Countering Extremism at the United Kingdom's Home Office, claims that London has become a 'no-go zone for Jews' during weekend pro-Palestinian marches. He urges ministers to 'be willing to accept higher legal risk when tackling extremism.’