Heavy Israel ‘security’ presence at Al-Aqsa as Ramadan begins

Israel deployed additional heavily armed forces in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque last night as Palestinians marked the first evening of Ramadan and headed to the holy site for prayers, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Israel has tightened security measures in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque since 7 October and a number of ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government called for imposing restrictions on the access of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Palestinians citizens of Israel to the mosque.

Palestinian factions and Islamic leaders within Israel have called on Palestinian to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month to protect it from attacks by extremist settlers.

