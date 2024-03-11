Middle East Monitor
Heavy Israel ‘security’ presence at Al-Aqsa as Ramadan begins

March 11, 2024 at 10:15 am

Palestinians perform the first taraweeh prayer of Ramadan outside as Israeli police impose restrictions on Palestinians who want to perform the first Taraweeh prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on March 10, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians perform the first taraweeh prayer of Ramadan outside as Israeli police impose restrictions on Palestinians who want to perform the first Taraweeh prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on March 10, 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israel deployed additional heavily armed forces in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque last night as Palestinians marked the first evening of Ramadan and headed to the holy site for prayers, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Israel has tightened security measures in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque since 7 October and a number of ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government called for imposing restrictions on the access of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Palestinians citizens of Israel to the mosque.

Palestinian factions and Islamic leaders within Israel have called on Palestinian to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month to protect it from attacks by extremist settlers.

Read: Ben-Gvir demands limit on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

