Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Scottish First Minister remembers Gaza and Sudan as Ramadan begins

Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party, sends his best wishes to Muslims celebrating the month of Ramadan. ‘Ramadan, of course, should be a time of great peace, but this will unfortunately not be the case for many Muslims across the globe who live in areas that have been impacted by conflict. I'm particularly thinking about Muslim communities in Gaza and Sudan who are suffering greatly at this time,’ he said.

March 11, 2024 at 4:46 pm

WATCH: Israeli forces beat Palestinians trying to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending