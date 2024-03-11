Scottish First Minister remembers Gaza and Sudan as Ramadan begins Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party, sends his best wishes to Muslims celebrating the month of Ramadan. ‘Ramadan, of course, should be a time of great peace, but this will unfortunately not be the case for many Muslims across the globe who live in areas that have been impacted by conflict. I'm particularly thinking about Muslim communities in Gaza and Sudan who are suffering greatly at this time,’ he said.