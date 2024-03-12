Egypt fund sends medical aid convoy to Gaza

The Long Live Egypt Fund on Sunday sent a convoy of aid trucks loaded with medical equipment and supplies as well as food aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

The fund said in a statement that the convoy includes all the necessary needs to support the “Palestinian brothers” in the Gaza Strip with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the statement, the convoy has been put together in cooperation with the Egyptian Zakat and Charity House, the Nasser Social Bank, the Venus Electricity and Lighting Company, and a number of civil society organisations and donors.

The statement said the convoy came in implementation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives “to support the Palestinian people in light of these difficult circumstances until they overcome their ordeal.”

For his part, Tamer Abdel Fattah, executive director of the Long Live Egypt Fund, said the convoy included 101 trucks containing more than 1,616 tonnes of aid, including medical supplies, medical devices such as anaesthesia machines, ventilators, dialysis machines, dialysis equipment, incubators and respirators for premature babies, monitors and basic medications.

He added that the convoy also includes large quantities of basic dry foodstuffs such as rice, pasta, noodles, sugar, oil, tea, dates, cheese among other items. The convoy also included mineral water, soft drinks, milk and juices, in addition to blankets, detergents, personal hygiene kits and clothes.

The convoy included milk and food for infants, treatment for children, and diapers of various sizes for children and the elderly.

