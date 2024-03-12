Israel once again takes aim at Gazans waiting for aid

A number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured yesterday as the Israeli army once again targeted hundreds of people as they waited for aid trucks near the Kuwait Roundabout, south of Gaza City.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip, told Anadolu news agency that a number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli occupation forces targeting Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid.

He added that the targeting took place near the Kuwait Roundabout on Salah Al-Din Street, south of Gaza City.

Basal did not provide the specific number of deaths or injuries, and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the details of the incident.

This is not the first time that the Israeli army has targeted Palestinians while they were waiting for aid in Gaza City.

The most violent incident occurred on 29 February, when Israeli forces opened fire on hundreds of Palestinians as they gathered south of Gaza City waiting to receive humanitarian aid on Al-Rashid Street. The Flour Massacre, as it is now known, left 118 dead and 760 wounded, according to the Ministry of Health in the Strip.

As a result of the war and Israeli restrictions, the residents of Gaza, especially Gaza City and northern governorates, are on the verge of famine, in light of a severe scarcity of food, water, medicine and fuel. About two million Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza, which has been besieged by Israel for 17 years.

