Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Italian navy shoots down 2 drones in the Red Sea

March 12, 2024 at 12:05 pm

Harrier jets and helicopters are parked on the flight deck of the Italian navy's aircraft carrier "Cavour" in the Civitavecchia harbour on 8 July 2014. [ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images]

Harrier jets and helicopters are parked on the flight deck of the Italian navy’s aircraft carrier “Cavour” in the Civitavecchia harbour on 8 July 2014. [ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images]

An Italian military vessel serving in the European Union’s naval mission in the Red Sea has shot down two drones, Italy’s Defence Staff said today, according to Reuters.

In a statement, it described the incidents involving the Italian Navy’s “Caio Duilio” destroyer as acts of self-defence, without elaborating. The same ship had shot down another drone earlier this month.

The EU’s mission in the Red Sea, dubbed Aspides, was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, who are targeting Israel-bound and linked vessels in retaliation against the occupation state’s war on Gaza.

Italy has supplied the admiral in command of Aspides, which means “protector” in ancient Greek.

Read: Houthis to continue Red Sea operations during Ramadan

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending