Maldives purchases drones from Turkiye to patrol country's vast maritime area

Maldives has, for the first time, acquired surveillance drones from Turkiye for patrolling its vast exclusive economic zone, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, efforts have begun by the state to establish a drone base in Noonu atoll Maafaru to operate the military drones brought from Turkiye to conduct monitoring of Maldives’ ocean territories.

Turkiye was the first foreign country visited by Mohamed Muizzu after he was sworn in as President in November.

During his visit, he had seen the various military vehicles produced by the country and formed an agreement with a Turkish company to import military drones into his country, the report said.

