Senior Israeli doctors highlight disease threat from Gaza to Israel Doctors in Israel have raised concerns over Gaza's health crisis, warning of potential disease spread to Israel. Gathering data from international health bodies in Gaza, they note a surge in severe pneumonia, intestinal inflammation and diarrhoea, chickenpox and hepatitis A. Israeli professor Nadav Davidovitch, chair of the Public Health Association said the recent outbreaks could pose a threat to Israel and Israeli hostages. With sewage water in Gaza flowing into the sea, this could also pollute Israel's beaches and water desalination plants.