US afraid of its ‘tiny ally’ Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

Mouin Rabbani, a Middle Eastern affairs analyst, criticises the United States' approach to airdropping aid in the Gaza Strip, while simultaneously sending bombs to Israel to drop on the people of Gaza. ‘What the US has done is provide less meals than would have fit into a single truck. And the reason that these trucks aren't getting into the Gaza Strip is because there is a policy decision by Israel, fully endorsed and supported by the United States, to starve these people into submission,’ he said.

March 12, 2024 at 9:38 pm

