Palestine This Week: The cost of making the Middle East safe for Israel

Tune in to MEMO’s weekly review, where host Nasim Ahmed and guest Mouin Rabbani delve into the most pressing issues unfolding in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

In this must-listen episode, they tackle the escalating humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave, dissecting President Joe Biden’s plan to build an emergency port and the tragic consequences of the recent US aid airdrop. The discussion also explores South Africa’s urgent appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for additional measures to prevent catastrophe in Rafah as well as the latest developments in the hostage deal saga.

As the region grapples with the fallout of Israel’s deadly assault on Gaza, Ahmed and Rabbani provide incisive analysis on the resumption of UNRWA funding by European countries and the UN’s controversial decision to investigate the 7 October rape allegations. With a ground-breaking survey revealing the staggering psychological toll on the Middle East’s population, Ahmed and Rabbani ask: Is the cost of making the Middle East safe for Israel at any expense sustainable for the US and its allies?