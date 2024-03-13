French Football Federation refuses to pause matches for Muslim players to break fast

The French Football Federation (FFF) has refused to allow evening matches to be paused during Ramadan to allow Muslim players to break their fast.

The French RMC website said yesterday that the FFF sent a notice to football clubs, referees’ committees and match organisers, stating its decision.

Last year, the FFF sparked controversy after refusing to stop games to allow Muslim prayers to break their fast. It claimed it was following its guiding principle, dictated “by respect for the principles of secularism”.

French newspaper Le Parisien quoted the FFF’s Federal Commission of Referees (CFA), Eric Borghini, as saying that this year the commission decided not to send out any new recommendations to referees or league and district presidents, to avoid any “form of provocation.”

“On the other hand, if we learn that it’s happening again [the match interruptions], we’ll do a reminder. As a pro, I’d be surprised if that happened,” he said.

Le Parisien said “the FFF is basing its decision on its statutes (article 1.1) and its code of ethics and deontology to ban all breaks, in the same way as it prohibits the wearing of headscarves. In its view, such a measure contravenes the principle of neutrality and is tantamount to an act of proselytising or propaganda.”

In contrast, the English Premier League last year urged referees to pause matches for Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan. Germany and the Netherlands also have similar approaches.

