Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Ramadan amidst Israel's bombs in Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza try to mark the Muslim Holy month of fasting, as bombs continue to fall on the besieged enclave, and famine edges closer.

March 13, 2024 at 11:00 am

Palestinian shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian recites holy Qoran on the debris of Grand Omar Mosque, which was destroyed in Israel’s bombardments, during Ramadan in Gaza Strip on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian recites holy Qoran in a school, in which he took shelter, during Ramadan in Gaza Strip on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]

Read: French newspaper cartoon criticised for mocking Gazans’ hunger during holy month of Ramadan

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending