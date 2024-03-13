Ramadan amidst Israel's bombs in Gaza

Palestinian shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians shop from street vendors on the second day of Ramadan as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian recites holy Qoran on the debris of Grand Omar Mosque, which was destroyed in Israel’s bombardments, during Ramadan in Gaza Strip on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian recites holy Qoran in a school, in which he took shelter, during Ramadan in Gaza Strip on March 12, 2024. [Omar Qattaa – Anadolu Agency]
Read: French newspaper cartoon criticised for mocking Gazans’ hunger during holy month of Ramadan