Russia concerned about Muslims' access to holy sites in Jerusalem

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, expressed concern, Wednesday, about the situation in Jerusalem where Muslims have encountered problems gaining access to holy sites, Anadolu Agency reports.

Zakharova said the problems of the status of Jerusalem and holy places in the city must be solved as part of a comprehensive diplomatic process on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

“The Russian Federation stands for starting collective work today in the interests of creating the necessary conditions for a political settlement of this long-standing crisis based on the principle of two states, Palestine and Israel, existing in peace and security,” she said.

“Within the framework of a comprehensive diplomatic process, solutions must be found to fundamental problems, including the problem of the status of Jerusalem and the holy sites located there. In the context of today’s events, the situation in this city with the onset of the “holy month of Ramadan is of serious concern”, she said in response to a question by Anadolu at a news conference in Moscow.

Zakharova said the world is waiting for practical steps to end the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, and that chances to stop it would be much higher if the US did not veto relevant draft resolutions in the UN Security Council.

“I would like to remind that (after vetoing the Russian draft after 7 October), the US delegation thrice vetoed in the UN Security Council, initiatives aimed at calling a ceasefire and halt of the hostilities,” she said.

Zakharova emphasised that, right after solving the primary task of declaring a ceasefire, a political process has to be started because the history of the conflict shows that, without bridging fundamental chasms, sides violate all ceasefire agreements in time after achieving it.

She opposed attempts to revert the state of affairs to what it was before 7 October and said it would not give necessary results, and only a two-state solution could end the conflict.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

