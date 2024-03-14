Egypt warns against Israeli invasion of Rafah

Egypt has warned against the Israeli plan to attack Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have taken refuge, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said.

During his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday, the officials discussed bilateral relations as well as the latest regional developments. Specifically, they spoke about Egypt’s efforts to bring about a ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Al-Sisi said in his speech that the joint meeting and discussions reflected the importance of Egypt as a reliable partner for the European Union and its member states in various fields of common interest, including combating illegal migration, fighting terrorism, and supporting the achievement of security and stability in the region in line with Egyptian-European interests.

For his part, the Dutch prime minister said Israel’s plan to attack Palestinian Rafah would have catastrophic consequences.

