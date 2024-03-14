EU accuses Israel of using starvation as weapon of war in Gaza The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrel has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war by blocking aid from entering Gaza. This comes as at least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on an UNRWA aid distribution office in Rafah on Wednesday. Israel has killed over 31,000 Palestinians in Gaza since 7 October, the majority being women and children. UNRWA says more children were killed in the first four months of Israel's assault on Gaza than in all other wars over the past four years combined.