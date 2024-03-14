Middle East Monitor
Thousands of children suffering serious complications due to lack of milk in northern Gaza

March 14, 2024 at 11:45 am

Oweida family eat cactus leaves as they struggle to find food due to ongoing Israeli blockade as they take refuge in a UNRWA school, seeking safety amid Israeli attacks in Beit Lahia, Gaza on February 28, 2024. [Mahmud Isa - Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of children are suffering serious complications due to the unavailability of milk in northern Gaza, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said.

Al-Qudra added in a press statement yesterday: “We have lost 27 children due to malnutrition and the unavailability of any type of infant milk in northern Gaza.”

He called on international organisations and children’s institutions around the world to provide milk for children in the northern Strip.

Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza on 9 October 2023 and has limited the entry of basic foodstuffs including children’s formula, bottled water and other essentials.

