Thousands of children suffering serious complications due to lack of milk in northern Gaza

Thousands of children are suffering serious complications due to the unavailability of milk in northern Gaza, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said.

Al-Qudra added in a press statement yesterday: “We have lost 27 children due to malnutrition and the unavailability of any type of infant milk in northern Gaza.”

He called on international organisations and children’s institutions around the world to provide milk for children in the northern Strip.

Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza on 9 October 2023 and has limited the entry of basic foodstuffs including children’s formula, bottled water and other essentials.

READ: UNRWA aid worker killed in Israeli strike on food warehouse in Rafah