Former Israeli presidential adviser says US ‘enabling the damage and then trying to cover up’ Former Israeli presidential adviser, Daniel Levy, says US plans to build a seaport in Gaza to transport aid is a ‘pathetic addition to the existing pathetic policy of the administration’. In an interview Shelagh Fogarty on LBC, he emphasised the ridiculous behaviour of the US, in supplying Israel with the arms and weaponry that’s causing the death and destruction in Gaza and then seeking to build a seaport for aid that could enter through land crossings that Israel is deliberately blocking, with US support. Levy said there have been reports in US media that the Biden administration is ‘deliberately avoiding transparency and accountability’ in its provision of weapons to Israel, dividing weaponry into different channels so they would avoid going through Congress.